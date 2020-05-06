Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 824,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 132.53%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

