Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADNT. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

NYSE ADNT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. 1,772,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adient will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,986.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 221,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Adient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Adient by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in Adient by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

