Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,867 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 3.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

ADBE stock traded up $7.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.