Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,571 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 7.0% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 936 shares of the software company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

ADBE traded up $7.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.19. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

