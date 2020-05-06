Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) PT Raised to $35.00

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 782,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,039. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,947,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 52,990 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.