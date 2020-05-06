Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,263,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,213. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after buying an additional 526,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 3,327,760 shares during the last quarter. Kam Lawrence acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,578,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after buying an additional 533,264 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

