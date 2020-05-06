Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Air Industries Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,730. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.

In other news, Director Michael N. Taglich acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,880 shares of company stock worth $73,711.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 290,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 139,773 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth $766,000.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

