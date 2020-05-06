Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 1,128,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,577. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.