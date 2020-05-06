Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AKCA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 279,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.33. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $110,649.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,531 shares of company stock valued at $123,743 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

