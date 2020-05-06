Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AKCA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

AKCA traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 279,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. Akcea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $110,649.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,531 shares of company stock worth $123,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

