Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a negative net margin of 83.48%.

NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 2,844,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,464. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

