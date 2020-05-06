Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.46, 931,345 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 663,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.09% and a negative net margin of 1,791.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 642,294 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

