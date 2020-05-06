Alamos Gold’s (AGI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGI. DA Davidson cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 2,553,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,871. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

