Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexion Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.45-10.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $10.45-$10.75 EPS.

Shares of ALXN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.84. 3,680,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,011. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $136.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 418,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.46.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.