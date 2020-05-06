Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after buying an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after buying an additional 1,049,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TH Data Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,946,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.56 and a 200 day moving average of $201.15. The stock has a market cap of $499.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

