Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.92 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.91 by ($4.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

Y traded down $8.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $492.09. 96,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $532.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.47. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

