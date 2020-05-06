Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,136,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,700 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Allergan worth $3,743,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 3.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Allergan by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Allergan by 60.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allergan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGN traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,959,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.93. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

