Alley Co LLC Acquires 189,308 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 620.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 189,308 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 2.0% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 585,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after purchasing an additional 357,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,302,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,938 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.94. 2,277,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,967. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

