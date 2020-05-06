Alley Co LLC Acquires 5,266 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.93. 10,647,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,748,621. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $134.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.63.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

