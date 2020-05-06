Alley Co LLC Acquires 6,909 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,944,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,118. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

