Alley Co LLC Buys 136,762 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Alley Co LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 366.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,762 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 2.9% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth $118,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 186,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,539,000 after buying an additional 78,383 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.99. 1,581,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.95. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

