Alley Co LLC Buys 1,686 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,307 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. 12,746,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,128,799. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

