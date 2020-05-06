Alley Co LLC Buys 276,332 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alley Co LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 231.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,332 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.6% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,410,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $91.08. 4,241,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,087,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

