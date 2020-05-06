Alley Co LLC Buys 6,575 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,635 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.80. 18,747,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,330,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

