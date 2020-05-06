Alley Co LLC Buys 72,597 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 269.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,597 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $7.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,836. The firm has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day moving average is $242.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.