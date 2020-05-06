Alley Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alley Co LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,595,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,467,012. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

