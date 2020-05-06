Alley Co LLC Grows Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 442.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,308 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 479.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $77.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

