Alley Co LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Alley Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after acquiring an additional 882,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,201,000 after acquiring an additional 583,712 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,998,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,731,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,471,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

