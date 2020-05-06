Alley Co LLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027,477 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,179,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 601,057 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 520,549 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,634,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,538,000 after acquiring an additional 463,801 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. 1,432,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

