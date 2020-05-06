Alley Co LLC Has $27.14 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 247.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,432 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 3.1% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.38. 1,465,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,641. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

