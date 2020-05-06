Alley Co LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Alley Co LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CME Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 221,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,429,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $138,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,903,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,891,000 after purchasing an additional 346,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.27.

Shares of CME traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,509. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.25. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

