Alley Co LLC Has $33.10 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 248.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69,606 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.8% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $11.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.58. 1,087,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,251. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

