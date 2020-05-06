Alley Co LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alley Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 769,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.72.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.