Alley Co LLC Has $563,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alley Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,842. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

