Alley Co LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.44. 3,258,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.82 and its 200 day moving average is $286.81. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $275.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

