Alley Co LLC Increases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 303.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,957 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 65,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in BCE by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 85,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,972,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,509,000 after buying an additional 795,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

BCE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,636. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.6267 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

