Alley Co LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alley Co LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.03. 1,185,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.56. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,279 shares of company stock valued at $54,677,940 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

