Alley Co LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 137.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,102 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 53,958 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 527,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 115,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. 12,706,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,823,741. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

