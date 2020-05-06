Alley Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 267.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336,262 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 3.4% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $29,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 74,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,112. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.