Alley Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 336.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,138 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 1.9% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WFC stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 57,558,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,418,066. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

