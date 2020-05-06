Alley Co LLC Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Alley Co LLC cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after buying an additional 52,502 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 14,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.94. 1,587,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

