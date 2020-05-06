Alley Co LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alley Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,253,000 after buying an additional 1,997,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,763,000 after buying an additional 1,404,826 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,191,514 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,478,000 after buying an additional 912,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.2% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,800,000 after buying an additional 598,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,483. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

