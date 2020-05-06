Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Down 7.4%

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.73, approximately 2,099,501 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,392,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a market cap of $927.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black purchased 33,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

