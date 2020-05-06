Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $106.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 158,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,014. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.86 million, a P/E ratio of 291.50 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

