Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $106.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 158,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,014. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.86 million, a P/E ratio of 291.50 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

