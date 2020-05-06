Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ALTG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,312. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 208,229 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,980,257.79. Also, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 47,393 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80. Insiders have bought 810,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,718 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.