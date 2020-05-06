Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 514,153 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 552,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

ALTM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 40,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 960,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

