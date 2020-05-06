Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Ameresco updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.96 EPS.

AMRC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $765.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

