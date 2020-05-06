American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Gap Down to $88.32

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.55, but opened at $88.32. American Express shares last traded at $86.38, with a volume of 4,872,346 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

