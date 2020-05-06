American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.33. 3,071,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,854. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

