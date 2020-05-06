American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for about 1.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. 3,617,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,169. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

